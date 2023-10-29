Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,800 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 263,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Knight Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KHTRF opened at $3.28 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

About Knight Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.