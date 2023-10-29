Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of KOSS stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Koss has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of -0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
Featured Articles
