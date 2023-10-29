Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Koss has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of -0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOSS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Koss by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Koss by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

