Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LKFN. TheStreet downgraded Lakeland Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $83.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 3,920 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.98 per share, with a total value of $199,841.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,959.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner acquired 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.26 per share, with a total value of $165,780.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,730.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 3,920 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,841.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 183,326 shares in the company, valued at $9,345,959.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,820 shares of company stock valued at $415,266 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 736,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,217 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

