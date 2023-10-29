Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $100,979,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,602,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,288,000 after acquiring an additional 220,618 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 83.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,199,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,085,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after acquiring an additional 183,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 171,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $2,548,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,274,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,895,110.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 171,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $2,548,046.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,274,114 shares in the company, valued at $18,895,110.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,851,987 shares of company stock valued at $315,762,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PR. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 4.42. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.