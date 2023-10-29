Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 88.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,930,000 after acquiring an additional 97,362 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 207,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,997 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total value of $448,595.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,798,289.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $12,989,445 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $405.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $471.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.01 and a 1-year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

