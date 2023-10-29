Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,363 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

VOOG opened at $237.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.87. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.36 and a 1 year high of $262.62.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

