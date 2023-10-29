Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 902 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.53 and its 200-day moving average is $111.10. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

