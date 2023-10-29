Lear (NYSE:LEA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lear updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lear Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of LEA stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.88. Lear has a 1-year low of $117.79 and a 1-year high of $157.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

In related news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $1,916,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,392 shares of company stock worth $3,931,260. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

