Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International updated its FY23 guidance to $17.25-17.75 EPS.

Lennox International Stock Performance

NYSE LII opened at $358.74 on Friday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $224.02 and a 52-week high of $393.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.88 and a 200-day moving average of $331.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.25.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total transaction of $224,533.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter worth $698,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

