Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.84

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.84 and traded as high as $23.47. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 14,889 shares traded.
Separately, Nomura raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.
Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.
