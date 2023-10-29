Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.84

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.84 and traded as high as $23.47. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 14,889 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNVGY

Lenovo Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.