Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Leonardo DRS has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Leonardo DRS will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

