Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Leonardo DRS
Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS
Leonardo DRS Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Leonardo DRS has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56.
Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Leonardo DRS will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Leonardo DRS Company Profile
Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Leonardo DRS
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.