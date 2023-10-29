Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Receives $3.02 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lilium from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lilium during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Lilium by 76.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lilium by 15,976.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Lilium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lilium stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Lilium has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

