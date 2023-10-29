Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.15.

Livent Price Performance

Livent stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Livent has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Livent will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Livent

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Livent by 1.1% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Livent by 25.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Livent by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

