LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.68-3.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Get LKQ alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LKQ

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $43.55 on Friday. LKQ has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 55.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.