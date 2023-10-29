Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Raised to $96.00 at Barclays

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of LOGI opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $78.20.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $1.1876 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 123.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 55.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 592,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,469,000 after acquiring an additional 210,789 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 55.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 22.7% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 36,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

