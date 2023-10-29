Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,772 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Chubb worth $213,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 264.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,482 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $208.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.14 and its 200 day moving average is $200.64. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

