Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 129.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,257 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $112,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $543.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $577.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.16. The stock has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

