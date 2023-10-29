Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 129.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 118,257 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $112,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,365,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $543.03 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $577.30. The stock has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $555.74 and a 200-day moving average of $535.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

