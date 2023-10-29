Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $126.13 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,446 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $126,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT opened at $131.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.76 and its 200-day moving average is $135.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

