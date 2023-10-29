Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $130.97 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,983 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $130,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

DexCom Trading Up 10.1 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average is $112.40.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,043,014.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,125 shares of company stock valued at $600,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.