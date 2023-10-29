Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $150.94 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Caterpillar worth $150,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,631,970 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $238.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.44. The stock has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

