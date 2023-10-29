Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $196.04 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,601 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $196,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $159.62 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

