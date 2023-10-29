Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $273.31 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,538,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,155 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Coca-Cola worth $273,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979,379 shares during the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $484,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:KO opened at $55.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.05. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $238.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,422 shares of company stock valued at $21,291,662 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

