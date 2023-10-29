Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $266,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $706.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $534.01 and a 12-month high of $811.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $701.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $708.82.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

