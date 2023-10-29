Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,347 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Molina Healthcare worth $108,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $2,814,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.38.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $336.10 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $364.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.31 and a 200-day moving average of $307.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total transaction of $3,784,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,973 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,875.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total transaction of $3,784,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,875.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,938 shares of company stock worth $5,474,336. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

