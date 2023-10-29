Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,054 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,054 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $64,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in ANSYS by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $270.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $206.36 and a one year high of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.72.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,005. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

