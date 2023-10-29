Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 54,011 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,011 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Toll Brothers worth $71,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $68.77 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

