Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 779,214 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 887,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 779,214 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.2% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $303,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $258.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.55 and its 200-day moving average is $305.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

