Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,520,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,080,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,503,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after acquiring an additional 352,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 124,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 27,912 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

