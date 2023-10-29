Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $258,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG opened at $2,746.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,036.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,857.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,771.32 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $19.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,248.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

