Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 284.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,627,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943,436 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Newmont worth $112,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 53.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $38.97 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Argus reduced their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

