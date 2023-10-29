Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 49,054 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,054 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Manhattan Associates worth $61,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,775,833.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,794 shares of company stock worth $3,179,751 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MANH stock opened at $188.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.00. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.18 and a 52 week high of $211.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

