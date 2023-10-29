Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 59,053 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,707,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,053 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of American International Group worth $98,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

