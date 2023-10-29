Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.1% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LOW opened at $183.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.30 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

