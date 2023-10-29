M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

M.D.C. Stock Down 0.1 %

MDC opened at $36.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 9.50. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M.D.C. news, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $763,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $133,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $763,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,371,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 428,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $13,291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after buying an additional 318,101 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after buying an additional 303,943 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

