Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 297,593 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,593 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.10% of Tronox worth $22,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 337.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 41.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 37.7% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of TROX opened at $10.19 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). Tronox had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Tronox’s payout ratio is -28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Tronox

In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $32,715.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

About Tronox

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

