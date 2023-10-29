Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 54,711 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,736 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 54,711 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Southwest Airlines worth $21,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

LUV stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

