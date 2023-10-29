Mantle Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $698.53 Million (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Mantle token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a market capitalization of $698.53 million and approximately $25.66 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mantle has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,105,990,005.0131407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.3773476 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $28,417,277.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

