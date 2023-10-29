MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56.

HZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of MarineMax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE:HZO opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.42. MarineMax has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $42.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MarineMax by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

