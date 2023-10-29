Massachusetts Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Massachusetts Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $276.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $276.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.