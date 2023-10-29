Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,269 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.3% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Mastercard worth $328,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,483 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 184,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 41,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 131,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.83.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $364.08 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $308.60 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

