Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTDR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.38.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTDR

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

MTDR stock opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.44. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 3.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 12.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 253.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 35.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 15.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.