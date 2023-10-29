Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.40.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12. Match Group has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $466,258. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Match Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of Match Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 37,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 30.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

