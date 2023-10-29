Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.31

Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.31 and traded as high as $12.22. Matrix Service shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 225,902 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTRX. TheStreet upgraded Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Matrix Service from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Matrix Service Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.18. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $205.85 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Matrix Service

In other news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matrix Service

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter worth $59,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 792.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 41.7% during the first quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

