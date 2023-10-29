Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.52. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lowered Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medical Properties Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,479,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after buying an additional 1,049,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,923,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after buying an additional 1,387,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,539,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after buying an additional 534,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

