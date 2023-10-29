Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.33-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.7-$60.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.32 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.65.

Shares of MRK opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $260.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day moving average of $109.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $87,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

