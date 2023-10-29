Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.0% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 51.4% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 64.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,820,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,305,000 after acquiring an additional 716,597 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $207,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ META opened at $296.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $763.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.54 and its 200-day moving average is $282.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $330.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.