Meta Platforms’ (META) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $350.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.61 EPS.

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $356.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $335.78.

NASDAQ:META opened at $296.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $763.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.22. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

