Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,434.43.

MTD opened at $976.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,110.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,267.88. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $931.43 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

