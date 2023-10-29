Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.93

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as low as $8.80. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 472 shares changing hands.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 120,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 88,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 17.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 23.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

